Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 74,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

