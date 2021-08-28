CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 56.5% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

