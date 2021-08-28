Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.70.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

