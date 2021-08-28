Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRRFY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.94 on Friday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

