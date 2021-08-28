carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

CSXXY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

