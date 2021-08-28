Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $337.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -288.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $13,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $2,668,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,620,082 shares of company stock worth $513,387,945. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

