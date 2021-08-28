Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 599,100 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the July 29th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.29 on Friday. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CADNF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

