Cashhand (CHND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,765.00

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Cashhand has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cashhand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashhand has a market cap of $125,838.53 and $1,765.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cashhand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022416 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Cashhand

Cashhand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 1,069,684 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info . Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashhand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashhand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashhand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashhand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashhand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.