Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $29,464.23 and $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00487597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.01079910 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.