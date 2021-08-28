Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Hyman Charles D’s 10th Largest Position

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.83. 2,511,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,787. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

