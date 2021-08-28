Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $212.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

