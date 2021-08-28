Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.