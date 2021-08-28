CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 29th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. CAVU Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About CAVU Resources
