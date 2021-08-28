CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 29th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. CAVU Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

