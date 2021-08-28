CBC.network Price Hits $0.0576 on Major Exchanges (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $30,069.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

