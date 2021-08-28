Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce sales of $340.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.21 million and the highest is $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NYSE CBOE opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

