C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $237.01

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.01 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 236.60 ($3.09). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 243 ($3.17), with a volume of 281,007 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital downgraded C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded C&C Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £954.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

In other news, insider David Forde bought 48,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £118,306.32 ($154,567.96). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,192 shares of company stock worth $11,855,040.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

