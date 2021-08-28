Ccore Price Reaches $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $36,572.39 and approximately $83.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.64 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

