CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Capitalization of $14,689.72

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $14,689.72 and approximately $15.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

