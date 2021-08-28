Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 1,540.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Centennial Resource Development worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.