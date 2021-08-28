Centrality Trading Down 13.1% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $82.14 million and $901,487.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.