Centric Cash One Day Volume Hits $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000770 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

