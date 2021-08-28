Centric Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

