Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Century Communities worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Century Communities by 190.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCS opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.99.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

