Ceres Price Tops $197.58 on Major Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Ceres has traded flat against the dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $197.58 or 0.00403729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $1.71 million and $138,920.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,636 coins and its circulating supply is 8,636 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.