Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 5.4% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Cerner worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,770. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

