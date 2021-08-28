Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for approximately 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Cerner worth $44,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.84. 1,330,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.