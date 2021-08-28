Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Cap of $11.56 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.56 billion and approximately $766.67 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

