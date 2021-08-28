Chainswap (ASAP) One Day Volume Hits $577,655.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $577,655.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,227,486 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

