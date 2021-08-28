ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $4.40

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ChainX has a market cap of $48.80 million and approximately $934,340.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00009046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,090,075 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

