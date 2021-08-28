Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in August

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
BSHPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Challenger Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
