Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$710.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

