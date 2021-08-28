Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) versus Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $43.04 million 0.40 -$184.52 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.03 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.27

Abraxas Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -298.50% -148.04% -70.09% Chesapeake Energy 100.67% -301.73% 68.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abraxas Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $68.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Abraxas Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin. The company was founded by Robert L.G. Watson in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

