Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPKF opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.