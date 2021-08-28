Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

