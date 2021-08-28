Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 65,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 632,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,245,000 after purchasing an additional 270,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

