Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

