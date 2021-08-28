China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HGSH opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

