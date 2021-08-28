ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $17.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.82 million and the lowest is $16.84 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $69.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $71.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.22 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $107.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.22 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ChromaDex by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

