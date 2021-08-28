CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the July 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $28.62 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

