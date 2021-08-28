Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.28. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

