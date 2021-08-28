Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.35. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

