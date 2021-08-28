Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Cimpress worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CMPR stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 76,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,085. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.