Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.17.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CINF stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

