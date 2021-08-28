Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.