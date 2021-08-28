Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 293.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,420 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after buying an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,800,000 after buying an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,306,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

