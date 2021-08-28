Cipher (CPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 34.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $69,831.69 and $55.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.00399074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.95 or 0.01038942 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

