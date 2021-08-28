Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

CSCO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

