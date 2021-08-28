Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $222,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

CSCO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

