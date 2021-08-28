Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,803 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $147,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $239,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 62.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 11,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.