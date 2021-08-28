Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,453 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Citigroup worth $179,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,669,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

